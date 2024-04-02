Nicholas Robertson with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Nicholas Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 04/01/2024
Nicholas Robertson (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 04/01/2024
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
Hernandez's PitchCom speaker was broadcast for all the world to hear.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
We have our second bench-clearing brawl of the season.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
The South Carolina native is coming home.
It wasn't efficient. But Dejounte Murray got the job done in another big scoring effort for the Hawks.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Rangers will receive their World Series rings on Saturday.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.