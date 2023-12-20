Nicholas Paul with a Powerplay Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Nicholas Paul (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Powerplay Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 12/19/2023
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Pickens continues to draw criticism for his effort on run plays.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
The ballad of Baker Mayfield rolls on as Tampa Bay tries to secure a playoff spot.
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
At least two of the 49ers' cadre of offensive stars are on record saying another one of them should win the NFL's top individual award.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
The YouTuber landed a pretty uppercut to flatten his 35-year-old opponent.