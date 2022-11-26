Nicholas Paul with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues
Nicholas Paul (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 11/25/2022
Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues, 11/25/2022
The New York Giants are on their first losing streak under coach Brian Daboll and their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 have taken a hit. A couple of weeks ago, the Giants were in the driver's seat for one of the NFC's three wild-card berths. Heading into the weekend, Philadelphia (9-1), Minnesota (9-2), Tampa Bay (5-5) and San Francisco (6-4) lead their divisions and have the top four seeds.
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024. The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics. “I…
What led the officials to overturn Hunter Henry's touchdown catch in Patriots-Vikings? The media sought an explanation from the NFL after the game, and here's what the league came back with.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
Married UFC fighters Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announced that they're expecting their first baby together in 2023.
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing some of the best football of his NFL career and a lot of that has to do with his head coach.
The Three Lions played out a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium to move to the brink of qualification from Group B
This was not a good night of officiating.
Hawkeyes fans on social media reacted to Iowa's Big Ten West meltdown in its deflating loss versus Nebraska in the regular season finale.
Check out the results of 2022 PFL Championships, where six $1 million champs will be crowd on Friday in New York.
Tennessee men's basketball won three games in three days to win the Battle 4 Atlantis, including its blowout against No. 3 Kansas.
For the Mets and Yankees, free agency this offseason is primarily about the high price of superstars, as they try to re-sign Jacob deGrom and Aaron Judge, respectively. But there is also the potential for some significant lower-profile signings this winter.
Despite Cody Bellinger's offensive fall from grace since his NL MVP season, the free-agent outfielder reportedly is drawing attention from plenty of MLB teams this offseason -- including the Giants.
Ahead of Saturday's injury report, here's a look at which players are navigating through injuries for the Wolverines and Buckeyes.
Lane Kiffin's son, Knox, and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers shared a heartwarming moment after the Egg Bowl.
<strong>Wales 0-2 Iran: </strong>The Dragons are on the brink of a World Cup exit after conceding twice in stoppage time
Australia had to fight back twice to reach its first Davis Cup final in 19 years after beating Croatia 2-1 on Friday.
The Lakers made it four wins in their last five games with a strong defensive performance against the Spurs.
With the Lions trailing the Bills 25-22 late in the fourth quarter today, D.J. Chark got open past the Bills’ secondary for a potential game-winning touchdown. But Jared Goff threw the ball short, and the pass fell incomplete. After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell said the play call was good but the execution was [more]