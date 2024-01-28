Nicholas Paul with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
Nicholas Paul (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 01/27/2024
Nicholas Paul (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 01/27/2024
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
With a combination of veterans on hot runs and young skaters getting more ice time, grab any of these players for a fantasy roster boost.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
Carolina announced the hiring of Dave Canales as its new head coach.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Nick Sirianni is staying as Eagles coach but with some changes.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The puck stops here, as these five goaltenders are ripe to get cut to make room on your fantasy roster.
The Packers will have a new look on defense next season.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover all the latest news around the NFL head coach, coordinator and general manager hiring cycle. The duo start with Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh and whether or not it's time for concern that they haven't been hired yet. Dan Morgan has been hired as Carolina Panthers GM, which actually makes sense given his familiarity with David Tepper. The hire makes Jori wonder if Pete Carroll could be a good fit in Carolina. The Atlanta Falcons head coach search is rolling on, as they still seem to have a wide range of candidates. Fitz doesn't know if Belichick is a good fit in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach and promoted GM Ran Carthon to Executive Vice President, showing their complete faith in Carthon to lead the organization, while the Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as GM, which both hosts see as a little lackluster. Fitz and Jori finish the show off by going through the latest coordinator news, as the Green Bay Packers fired DC Joe Barry and the Chicago Bears hired OC Shane Waldron. The Bears conversation leads to talk about how the top of the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out and which teams are going to take quarterbacks.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.