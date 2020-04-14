Linebacker Nicholas Morrow re-signed with the Raiders on Monday, according to the league’s transactions.

The Raiders offered Morrow a second-round restricted free agent tender last month. He will make a base salary of $3.26 million this season.

The Raiders signed Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski in free agency after cutting Tahir Whitehead. Morrow took on a bigger role last season after Vontaze Burfict‘s suspension.

Morrow, 24, started eight games. He played 728 defensive snaps last season and 206 on special teams.

He made a career-high 73 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.

In the past three seasons, Morrow has played all 48 games with 18 starts.

Nicholas Morrow signs tender with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk