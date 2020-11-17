Nicholas Morrow comes up big for Raiders in 'best game' with Las Vegas

Morrow comes up big for Raiders in 'best game' with team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It wasn’t like Cory Littleton, the Raiders’ big-ticket free-agent linebacker acquisition, was playing particularly well through the first eight games of the season. But losing him like the Raiders did last Thursday when he turned up on the COVID-19 list was still a significant blow.

Just four days ahead of hosting the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium, it meant one more worry for a defense that has struggled to play consistently well.

But in 71 mostly effective plays in relief of Littleton on Sunday, veteran linebacker Nicholas Morrow essentially informed everyone the concern was unwarranted.