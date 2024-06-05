Nicholas Daley Returns as Creative Director of Chelsea F.C.’s Blue Creator Fund

LONDON — British fashion designer Nicholas Daley is returning to Chelsea Football Club’s Blue Creator Fund as creative director for the second consecutive year.

The fund picks five creatives from underrepresented backgrounds, and awards them with 20,000 pounds each to work on a project about Chelsea and its community using music, art, photography or fashion.

Chelsea F.C. is working with the media company Versus on the initiative and the five recipients will be able to showcase their finished work on the platform.

The Blue Creator Fund mentors

The recipients will also be offered mentoring by Daley and 15 other London-based creatives such as Ellis Gilbert, founder of Talk Nice Studios; illustrator and graphic designer, Zem Clarke; rapper Capo Lee; photographer Zaineb Abelque; Felicia Pennant, editor in chief of SoccerBible and founder of Season Zine.

The winners will showcase their creations at the Saatchi Gallery for a weekend-long exhibition in April 2025.

Rapper Capo Lee

“It’s vital that institutions like football clubs support the next generation of creatives, especially at a time when funding within the arts has been cut. I’m a big advocate for any opportunity where industry professionals can lend learnings and experience to the next generation of creatives,” Daley said.

“Last season I collaborated with Chelsea on an amazing project celebrating Chelsea’s first Black player, King Canners, otherwise known as Paul Canoville, and giving back to the local community. It was an amazing moment in my career, and it’s great that we can continue our collaboration now that we’re working together on the Blue Creator Fund,” he added.

