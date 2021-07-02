Nicholas Anderson, 4-star WR, commits to Oregon Ducks for 3rd commitment of the day originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What a spectacular day for the Oregon Ducks.

After landing a pair of three-star offensive tackles in Michael Wooten and Cameron Williams, the Ducks landed a third commitment Thursday alone when four-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson announced his decision.

The 6'3.5", 195-pound track star is ranked as the nation's No. 31 wide receiver and No. 215 player nationally per 247Sports composite ranking. As a junior, he helped Katy High School win the Texas 6A D-II state championship after running the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.10 seconds.

100% of 247Sports crystal balls were in for Notre Dame following an official visit on June 18th, but a trip to Eugene, OR on June 25th was enough to swap Anderson to choose the Ducks.

In 2020, Anderon had 29 receptions for 450 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson chose Oregon over Notre Dame, Penn State, USC, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and many more. In total, he held 29 FBS offers.

With former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian taking over the Longhorns job, he has been heavily targeting kids out of California, and in return, the Ducks have begun making footholds in the Lone Star State.

He joins the Ducks as the 13th member of its 2022 recruiting class and fourth from the state of Texas to go with 4-star safety Lando Hullaby, 3-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson and 3-star offensive tackle Cameron Williams.

With the three commitments, the Ducks jumped from No. 20 to begin the day to the nation's No. 9 recruiting class and jumped USC for the top class in the Pac-12.