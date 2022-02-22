Nichelle Levy: NASCAR Black History Month spotlight

Associated Press

The commercial slogan associated with Phil Mickelson for years is never more true than it is now, minus the anticipation of something extraordinary. Whether his true intentions were chasing Saudi Arabian money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mickelson has been exposed for manipulating people to get what he wants. Once seen as leading the charge of players poised to join a breakaway Saudi golf league, Lefty is now on his own among those with real influence.