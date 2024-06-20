Nice and Rennes enter race to sign Toulouse’s Moussa Diarra

After L’Équipe reported Olympique de Marseille’s interest in soon-to-be free agent Moussa Diarra (23), Foot Mercato have revealed that two of OM’s European-chasing rivals are also in the race to sign the Toulouse defender.

L’Équipe understands that discussions between Mali international Diarra, Pablo Longoria and Mehdi Benatia are already underway, with Les Phocéens looking to sign the centre-back on a free transfer. His contract with Le TéFéCé expires in just a few days time.

However, according to Foot Mercato, Marseille have only enquired about Diarra, and should they wish to sign him, they will have to contend with some local rivals. OGC Nice, who will next season play in the UEFA Europa League, and Stade Rennais, who like OM missed out on European football for next season, are both interested. An unnamed German club is also interested in the player. Diarra himself wants his future to be decided quickly with his contract with TFC set to expire at the end of June.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle