Nice reach agreement with Lens for Franck Haise

According to L’Équipe, OGC Nice have come to a full agreement with RC Lens over the transfer of Franck Haise, with Le Gym expected to pay just over €2 million in compensation to appoint the French coach as their next manager.

This had all largely been agreed on Tuesday, however, small details between the three parties had been holding up a full agreement on the deal. Those issues now have been solved in negotiations between the two clubs held today.

Haise will sign a two-year contract to become the next manager at Nice after Francesco Farioli left the club following his debut season to join Ajax. His parting gift to Haise will be the chance to compete in the Europa League next season.

Nice provide another chance for Franck Haise to compete in the Europa League

A competition that Haise only got to experience briefly this season when his Lens side qualified for the tournament by coming third in their Champions League group. A defeat in the two-legged playoff against SC Freiburg bringing a close to the club’s rare European foray.

GFFN | Nick Hartland