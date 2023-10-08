What nice problem did Fort LeBoeuf cross country runner Blake Glass experience Saturday?

The other 82 starters in the Dirty Dawg Invitational’s varsity boys race were left to wish they had Blake Glass’ problem.

It was a nice problem to have.

Glass was surrounded by his Fort LeBoeuf cross country teammates at the starting line for Saturday’s meet at Harbor Creek. But the sophomore became a pack of one and had to motivate himself soon after the starter’s gun fired.

“I had to push myself with no one around me,” Glass said. “It’s not as easy as having someone next to you. It did help with all the fans cheering.”

Glass completed the Huskies course, laid out throughout the western and southern borders of the campus, in 17 minutes, 6.3 seconds. West Middlesex senior Luke Schneider was a distant second at 17:19.6.

Glass gained another break when Erie County’s traditional fall weather truly arrived Saturday. Gone were the summer conditions that occurred most of this month’s first week.

The temperature drop was fine with Glass.

“I like it colder,” he said. “I get really sweaty when it’s hot out during races. This (weather) cools you down.”

'Didn't expect to get first'

The Dirty Dawg’s varsity girls race was nearly an antithesis of the boys competition. A late-race duel between sophomores Megan Puleio of Meadville and AnnaSophia Viccari of West Middlesex wasn’t determined until their closing strides.

Puleio prevailed at 20:09.7. Viccari, the Erie Times-News preseason female cross country runner of the year, was second at 20:12.2.

Puleio's victory was satisfying not just because she beat Viccari, the Class 1A girls gold medalist for last season’s District 10 meet. She was off her feet last week, at least when it came to running, because of tendonitis in a knee.

“I really didn’t expect to get first (place),” Puleio said. “I expected a (21-to-23-minute time) because I hadn’t been training, so I’m proud of what I got.”

Puleio believed her knee issue was from stepping in a divot while on a practice run. She said her goal is still to break the 19-minute barrier shortly before or during the district meet, which takes place Oct. 28 at Titusville.

Bison and Beavers also awarded

Glass also helped LeBoeuf’s boys finish first in the Dirty Dawg’s team standings. The Bison were comfortable winners with 61 points, followed by Corry with 90 and Meadville with 97.

LeBoeuf senior Bryce Byram was fourth overall at 17:25.3.

Corry’s Fabian Fourspring was the race’s bronze medalist. The senior was timed at 17:24.1.

Corry’s girls returned home with the Dirty Dawg’s varsity girls team trophy. The Beavers’ 81 points were three fewer than those for Puleio and her fellow Meadville Bulldogs.

Corry had top-10 runners in Jordan Fox (fifth at 20:40.6) and Haeleigh Bayle (eighth at 21:11.6).

