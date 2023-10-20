Nice Mayor Speaks From Scene of Flooding in Mountain Town

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, was in the flood-hit mountain town of Saint Martin Vesubie to observe the damaging flooding there, and update on the potential effects downstream on October 20.

Two bridges were washed out in the vicinity, local news said, while roads were closed in Nice as a red weather warning was in place. The warning was downgraded late on the morning of October 20, but significant flood risks remained, Nice Matin said.

Nice Matin described the situation in Saint Martin Vesubie as improving by the early afternoon. Credit: Christian Estrosi via Storyful