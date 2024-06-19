Nice, Lille and Marseille interested in former Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, OGC Nice, Lille OSC and Olympique de Marseille are all interested in Tanguy Ndombélé (27).

The French midfielder, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for a then-record fee of €62m from Olympique Lyonnais back in 2019, was recently let go by the Premier League club. After loan spells at Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray, his contract with Spurs was terminated by mutual consent earlier this month.

Ndombélé is therefore now free to speak with other teams. A return to Ligue 1 seems the most likely scenario, currently. Nice and Lille are both interested in the France international; both will compete in European competition next season. Marseille could also come to the fore. Les Phocéens could consider Ndombélé should either Geoffrey Kondogbia or Jordan Veretout leave the club during the summer transfer window. However, unlike Le Gym and Les Dogues, OM cannot offer the former Tottenham midfielder European football next season.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle