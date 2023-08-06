Nice dish from Satou Sabally

It's positional preview week on the pod so of course we start by previewing the QB position in 2023. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know about the signal-callers ahead of your fantasy drafts this month.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Murray has both the support and expectations of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort. There's also a broader continuity at stake this season and beyond.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest show of the year, took place on Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit. The 36th installment of SummerSlam featured a stacked card, including four main events and four championship matches.
Andonovski is the first coach to lead the USWNT into multiple major tournaments and win none of them.
The Dutch dominated possession in the first round of the knockout stage.
The USWNT will face its nemesis after a flat second-place finish in the group stage.
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
Football is back!
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.