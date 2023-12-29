Nice dish from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

A close goaltending call in the final seconds of regulation helped the Celtics fend of the historic would-be upset.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
The tight end position is tricky in Week 17, shockingly even among its biggest name. Scott Pianowski provides some assistance.
Flacco has led the Browns to three straight wins, putting them on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Need help with your Week 17 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Sam Kerr, Lionel Messi and more provided epic moments of excitement and inspiration for soccer fans in 2023.
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Dramatic finishes, a playoff controversy and a coach we couldn't look away from. It was a memorable 2023 in college football.
The Eagles found themselves in a close game against the Giants.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!