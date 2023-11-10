Nice dish from Joe Ingles

Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bengals have some injury concerns regarding their top two receivers.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury, and the trio discuss whether or not the Giants are planning on taking a quarterback in next year's draft if they get the opportunity (including what Jori saw at Giants practice this week). Charles takes you behind the scenes of Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start in Arizona, and the group discuss Kyler Murray returning to the Cardinals and whether or not he'll be the guy going forward. In other news, the Rams signed free agent QB Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers seems to be serious about his desire to return this season. The hosts finish off the show by discussing Charles' latest piece on the end of the Patriot Way given Jimmy Garroppolo, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick collectively faceplanting this season, and how much of the credit we give to Belichick really should belong to Tom Brady.
This probably means the Phillies aren't keeping Rhys Hoskins, who is a free agent.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
The word in the Clippers’ locker room postgame — a 111-97 loss to the Knicks after a lifeless fourth quarter — was all about adapting and figuring out the pieces of this new superstar puzzle.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
After what looked like a choice between the Brewers and the Mets, Counsell ended up with a team no one seemed to realize was even in the market for a new manager.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Peter Bendix, 38, spent 15 years with Tampa Bay before being hired by Miami.
The top 13 plays of the weekend include football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and field hockey.
Rapinoe has won just about everything there is to win in women's soccer — except an NWSL title, which she could claim Saturday in the final game of her transcendent career.