Nice dish from Gary Trent Jr.

The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Irving's history leaves an underlying anxiety that he could tear the rug from beneath his team at any moment. In Dallas, that could also mean threatening the front office's relationship with Luka Dončić.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
This is one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season, for a plethora of reasons. Matt Harmon shares some key things to watch.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings that could just help you achieve playoff success in Week 15.
Need to dig deep in a must-win Week 15? Scott Pianowski offers up a list of his top fantasy sleepers.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Every lineup decision matters in Week 15 — especially the tough ones. Kate Magdziuk reveals her list of players to fade this week.
Playing to a .500 record in the nonconference schedule doesn’t produce a lot of confidence in a program expected to make a lot of noise in March.
There's no panic in fantasy quite like playoff panic. Andy Behrens weighs in on which fear is legit and what can be ignored.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.