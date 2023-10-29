Nice dish from Dru Smith

Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
Will Leger ran into the end zone untouched after Muhlenberg blocked the kick.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Penn State was favored by 31 points but needed a late touchdown to avoid an upset at the hands of Indiana.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
The two swings that rewrote Game 1 of the World Series were no accident — just ask Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
Even with rosters capped at 13 pitchers, the league average for innings per start went down in 2023, which Manfred views as an issue.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?
Two years before reaching the 2023 World Series, the Rangers lost 102 games and the Diamondbacks lost 110. Here are the lessons they took from that experience.
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.