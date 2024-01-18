Nice dish from De'Aaron Fox

In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.
Dwight Gooden's No. 16 will be retired April 14, while Darryl Strawberry's No. 18 will be memorialized June 1.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Jim Irsay has been open about his past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Tagovailoa had entered the transfer portal in the hopes of continuing his college football career at a new school.
Andy Behrens breaks down where some of the stars of the wild-card round could go in fantasy drafts next season.
Let’s take a look at some contenders — in no particular order — who could be All-Stars for the first time.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to help your squad.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
McAfee did not say if Rodgers would be back during the offseason or return to weekly appearances for the 2024 NFL season.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.