Nice dish from Anthony Black

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
