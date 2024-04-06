Horrible is the word of day as Rays lose on Rockies’ walkoff grand slam

DENVER — Pete Fairbanks blamed the balls.

A lot went into the Rays eventually trudging off the field Friday with a staggering 10-7 loss, most obviously the one-out, ninth-inning walkoff grand slam Jason Adam allowed to Ryan McMahon that put a celebratory cap on the Rockies’ festive home opener.

The Rays should have scored more than one run in the first. Replacing starter Zack Littell after five innings (and 69 pitches) with Colin Poche didn’t work, turning a 2-1 lead into a 4-1 deficit. Even that the remarkable five-run rally in the ninth inning to go ahead 7-6 actually could have been more productive.

But basically, the Rays lost because Fairbanks, their usually dependable and oft-dominant closer, walked the first three Rockies to open the home ninth.

And that, Fairbanks said, was due to the feel of the balls in the Denver altitude and dry atmosphere.

“Yeah, they were horrible,” Fairbanks said. “Mark that down in all caps for me: HORRIBLE. No excuse though.

“Didn’t throw strikes. And that’s what happens when you don’t throw strikes. You get punished for it. So I’d love to see those (balls) come out of the humidor (Saturday) in a little better shape before they get rubbed up. But there’s nobody to blame but myself for not being able to adjust to some of the quality issues.”

Taking over after his teammates rallied from a 6-2 deficit to 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth, Fairbanks, pitching for the first time at Coors Field, seemed a bit unsettled on the mound, tossing several balls out of play. He didn’t at any point look comfortable, throwing only five of his 17 pitches for strikes.

He went down 2-0 to Jake Cave and walked him on seven pitches. He threw four straight balls — one that eluded catcher Ben Rortvedt — to put Brendan Rodgers on. Then he fell behind 2-0 to Nolan Jones and walked him in six.

“Very uncharacteristic,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He just couldn’t quite command the baseball. Just fell behind hitters, and they weren’t going to do him any favors when he couldn’t establish strikes early. They didn’t swing at anything, worked some deep counts. But that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Fairbanks, emotional initially but relatively composed in talking with reporters, didn’t detail what was wrong with the balls. He said the ones he used in the bullpen, which the Rays provide, were fine. The Rockies and all other teams use a humidor to try to offset any local atmospheric conditions and make the balls standard.

“Just overall bad,” Fairbanks said. “I’m not going to elaborate further than that. They were not uniform from ball to ball. Dry, smooth, whatever you want to say. Just non-uniform, didn’t feel right.”

And, thus, hard to control.

“Yeah, it’s tough to throw your slider when the ball goes that way out of your hand,” he said, motioning left to right.

The condition of the balls was not much of an issue for at least some of the other Rays pitchers. “Your hands are dry. Your face is dry, your lips are dry,” Poche said. “Everything’s just drier out here. But in terms of gripping the ball, I don’t think there was anything of that nature (Friday) for me.”

Nor for Rortvedt, who caught the final four innings.

“Wouldn’t blame the balls, but from where we’re coming from, from Florida, they’re a little slicker,” he said. “Definitely being up here it’s something to get adjusted to.”

Adam had little reason to think he’d be pitching when Fairbanks started the ninth, as Fairbanks converted 25 of 29 saves last season. “That’s the reputation he’s earned,” Adam said. “I mean, every day, every time he goes in there, it’s pretty much game over. And that’s what he’s going to continue to do. Obviously, our team’s in a great spot when Pete’s in the game.”

Adam got off to a good start, striking out Kris Bryant. But he left a first-pitch sweeper where McMahon could crush it.

“Statistically my sweeper’s my best swing-and-miss pitch,” Adam said. “So it seems like historically, if I land it in the zone first pitch, I’m in a good spot and it’s a pretty safe play. But I pulled it just to that one spot where it isn’t as safe.

“I was trying to get either a take or a swing-and-miss there.And he swung. And he did not miss.”

Overall, the Rays’ first visit to Coors Field since 2016 turned out to be memorable for many reasons.

“Just an odd game,” Cash said. “A really odd game.”

• • •

