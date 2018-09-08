Nicco Montaño stripped of women’s flyweight title after being pulled from UFC 228



Nicco Montaño is no longer a UFC champion.

Following a tumultuous morning where the New Mexico native was pulled from her UFC 228 fight against Valentina Shevchenko after suffering through a brutal weight cut that ended with her in the hospital, she's been stripped of her women's flyweight championship.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news following the UFC 228 weigh-ins where he also confirmed Shevchenko will compete against a different opponent later this year to crown a new flyweight champion.

"The belt becomes vacated," White stated. "So the title is vacated. Obviously, Shevchenko is dying to fight for this title so we're in the process right now of trying to make another fight…before the end of the year."

As of now there's no word on the opponent who will face Shevchenko for the title, although there are several possibilities depending on who the UFC wants to pull in for the fight.

Meanwhile, Montaño's title reign ends after nine months following her win on "The Ultimate Fighter" last year that crowned her the first ever women's flyweight champion.

Since her last fight in December 2017, Montaño has been sidelined by a foot injury as well as an infection that ultimately resulted in having her tonsils taken out earlier this year.

Now she will recover from the weight cut that put her into the hospital on Friday but she will not return as UFC champion.