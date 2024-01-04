Nic Scourton transfer: What to know of Texas A&M football's DL portal addition from Purdue

Texas A&M football made a major splash in the transfer portal on Thursday, picking up No. 1 edge rusher Nic Scourton of Purdue, as reported by On3 Sports on Thursday.

Scourton posted a dominant sophomore season with the Boilermakers, finishing tied for first in the Big Ten with 10 sacks. After losing the No. 1 overall player in the transfer class, defensive lineman Walter Nolen, to Ole Miss, the addition of the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Scourton maintains the Texas A&M defensive front as a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.

Scourton told On3 "the opportunity to play at home and play in the SEC" was among the reasons he opted to commit to the Aggies.

Scourton is a hometown product from Bryan (Texas) High School. He will be a major factor on a Texas A&M defensive line that was spectacular in the 2023 season despite the team's struggles: The unit racked up 42 sacks on the year, which ranked seventh in college football.

Here's what you need to know about Nic Scourton and his transfer to Texas A&M.

Nic Scourton stats

During the 2023 season, Nic Scourton showcased an impressive performance on the stat sheet, recording 50 tackles, 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and three pass deflections throughout the year. He had a major increase in every statistical category since his freshman season, when he recorded 22 tackles and two sacks.

Scourton was tied for Big Ten's leader in sacks last season with Iowa's Joe Evans. He had 42 quarterback pressures and a 90.9 pass rush grade this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nic Scourton 247 ranking

As a transfer, Nic Scourton ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 8 player in the class, according to the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

Scourton was the No. 27 defensive lineman and No. 33 overall player in the state of Texas as a recruit in the class of 2022. He also ranked No. 207 nationally and was listed as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Nic Scourton high school

Scourton attended Bryan (Texas) High School, which is just 11 minutes away and four miles away from College Station, Texas, home to the Texas A&M Aggies.

There, he recorded 136 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and five forced fumbles over his final two seasons, per his bio on Purdue's website. He drew offers from schools such as Memphis, Tulane and SMU, but ultimately decided to play for the Boilermakers after a prodigious high school career.

Texas A&M football transfer portal: Tracking commitments, departures for Aggies

He earned two-time first team all-district honors and was selected to participate in the 2022 All-American Bowl, an annual bowl featuring the nation’s top 100 high school football players. He also played basketball in high school.

Texas A&M transfer ranking

According to 247Sports, Texas A&M has the No. 5 transfer class in college football, with 10 incoming transfers set to take Kyle Field for the first time. Scourton will line up alongside fellow transfers in Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Cyrus Allen.

The Aggies are also slated in with the No. 18 overall rank and No. 21 Composite rank in high school recruiting, as 13 four-star recruits have already signed their letter of intent with Texas A&M. Five-star cornerback Terry Bussey has hard committed to the Aggies.

