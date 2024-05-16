Nic Reynolds named assistant basketball coach at UW

May 15—University of Wyoming basketball coach Sundance Wicks announced the addition of Nic Reynolds to the Cowboys' coaching staff Wednesday afternoon.

The Peoria, Illinois, native comes to UW from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay after spending one season with Wicks as an assistant coach for the Phoenix.

"Nic Reynolds has one trait that a lot of people preach, but very few actually practice, and that is loyalty," Wicks said in a news release. "He loves at a high level and serves with great passion and purpose. A true mentor leader, Nic does not tell you the way, he shows you the way.

"I am not sure there is a job in this profession that coach Reynolds has not done. He understands the grit and grind of this profession and that the mission is the man. Without first leading the man, there can be no mission. Committed, competitive and all about the culture, Cowboy country, please welcome coach Reynolds to the wild west."

Reynolds is the brother of former Cowboys guard Noah Reynolds. He also worked as director of operations at the University of Denver.

"It is one of those situations where you are a little overwhelmed, but I'm so excited and thankful for the opportunity," Reynolds said. "I'm so happy for coach Wicks and this opportunity for him and his family.

"This is a full-circle moment for the both of us. To be able to share this with Sundance is special, as he has done so much for our family, and I'm happy to get to come home with him. He is a big brother, a mentor and working with him every day is truly special. We are ready to get to work."

Last season at Green Bay, Reynolds helped the Phoenix to 18-14 record after the program finished 3-29 the season before. That 15-game turnaround tied for the ninth-best turnaround in NCAA Division I history.

Reynolds also helped mentored numerous players to award-winning seasons at Green Bay. Noah Reynolds was named the Horizon League newcomer of the year and All-Horizon League first team.

For the first time in program history, Green Bay also saw two freshmen named to the Horizon League all-freshman team in David Douglas Jr. and Marcus Hall. Douglas Jr. was named the conference's freshman of the year.

Prior to his time in Green Bay, Reynolds spent one season at NCAA Division II's Southern Arkansas. The Muleriders finished the Great American Conference season in second place and won the GAC tournament to earn an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Reynolds served as the director of basketball operations at Denver during the 2021-22 season, holding responsibility for all logistics of team travel, including scheduling, meals, and lodging in addition to handling all team film and video editing, scheduling of practice times and planning, both home and away.

Reynolds' coaching experience began in 2018 as an assistant for his alma mater, Columbia College. A 2018 graduate of the school, Reynolds was part of three league championships, a conference tournament title, and four national tournament appearances as a player at Columbia.

He also coached at Division II Illinois-Springfield as a graduate assistant during the 2019-20 campaign. In addition to overseeing of the scouting report and video operations, Reynolds was instrumental in the planning and execution of player workouts and skill developmental sessions.

Reynolds was later the top assistant at Purdue Northwest of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the 2020-21 season. Reynolds produced the team's scouting reports and handled opponent film analysis as well as directing in-game substitutions, adjustments, and defensive matchups.

