Nic Nemeth and Moose to battle for TNA championship as Rebellion rocks The Palms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As professional wrestling hits what many say is an all-time high in popularity and popular culture mind-space, TNA Wrestling is preparing to bring a battle for its most prestigious title to the desert of southern Nevada.

TNA Wrestling Rebellion is just days away, ready to rock the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, April 20. There, in a decisive main event, TNA World Champion Moose will be challenged for that title by pro-wrestling icon Nic Nemeth. The former Dolph Ziggler made his debut at the company’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, also at the Palms, in January. Nemeth said that the early 2024 confrontation with champion Moose began a chain of events that ends Saturday in the entertainment capital of the world.

“That planted that seed for — one day, I’m coming for that title I don’t know when it is, and now he’s forced my hand,” Nemeth said.

Both competitors were complementary of the other, Nemeth said that Moose had led TNA as champion admirably, through underhanded means or otherwise. Moose made it clear he respects Nemeth but is confident going into Saturday’s bout.

“Bettors, maybe you want to put a bet against me losing,” Moose said. “I know what’s going to happen, I’m very confident in my abilities.

As pro-wrestling reaches its highest popularity in decades, the TNA World Heavyweight champion touted the company’s roster, with Moose talking up Jake Something, who competes against the company’s X-Division champion Mustafa Ali Saturday at Rebellion.

Nemeth heaped praise upon former champion Steve Macklin, who Nemeth said “hits like a bag of rocks,” and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, who he called ‘absolutely dominant.’

Both competitors have plans to celebrate their presumptive victories in Las Vegas.

“This Saturday is one of my good friends Brian Meyers’ birthday and we have plans of going to the Nerd Bar to have a couple of drinks to celebrate his birthday and my title,” said Moose.

Alternatively, Nemeth plans to rock downtown Vegas with his newly-won TNA World Championship if he should find himself victorious on Saturday.

“One of my favorite bands is Spandex Nation; they play on Fremont Street,” Nemeth said. “I love downtown Vegas. I love hitting up Circa or The D.”

Nemeth described the Sigma Derby horse betting machine, one of his favorite attractions at the casino, which recently celebrated a decade in Las Vegas, before laying out his plans for a night of celebration.

“Hitting up Circa as the world champ with the title around my waist probably still in the gear, we go to Circa, we bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl, we make our way back out to Fremont Street, listen to Spandex Nation, and then we just cheers 70-foot beers for the rest of the night, and maybe I’ll see you guys on Monday or Tuesday when I wake back up.”

Tickets for Rebellion at The Pearl Theater are still available on Ticketmaster, as are tickets to Sunday’s TNA iMPACT! broadcast, which will emanate from the Palms and no doubt deal with the fallout from Saturday’s huge main event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.