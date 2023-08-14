NIC football 2023 preview: both divisions up for grabs in final year of current format

A year from now, the Northern Indiana Conference will look different.

With Jimtown, Bremen and John Glenn leaving at the end of the school year — along with the closing of South Bend Clay — the NIC will be down to eight schools starting in 2024-25.

More: Save Clay group seeks county council's help to ask for new school district, accountability

All these changes means it’s the final year of divisions within the conference for football as well. In the North-South, teams like South Bend Riley, Jimtown, Bremen and Glenn all appear poised to win the title, while South Bend Washington and Clay will do all it can to play spoiler for those four.

In the East-West, a lot of strong programs will battle it out. Penn is the defending division champ, but New Prairie made the farthest postseason run of them all by reaching the Class 4A state title game. Elkhart has shown to be a solid 6A program in its first three years at that level, while Mishawaka Marian, South Bend St. Joseph and South Bend Adams look to rebound from tough 2022 campaigns.

Here is some information about each team in the final year of the 12-team conference setup.

More: Here are 5 storylines to watch around South Bend as the 2023 high school football begins

EAST-WEST DIVISION

Defending division champion: Penn

Elkhart

Elkhart head coach Romison Saint-Louis high fives Luke Davis (56) during the Elkhart vs. Washington High School football game Friday, Sept 9, 2022 at School Field in South Bend.

More: Young Elkhart looks to sustain success in 2023

Head coach: Romison Saint-Louis (7-3 at Elkhart; 26-24 in five seasons overall)

2022 record: 7-3 (3-2 NIC); lost to Warsaw in Class 6A, Sectional 2 semifinals

Key returnees: Quinn Rost, junior, quarterback; Marion Dye, junior, defensive end; Nathan Munson, senior, tight end/linebacker; Darreon Newson, senior, linebacker; Connor Dow, junior, running back; Cade Tyrakowski, junior, wide receiver.

Key losses: Aalias Leonard, running back; Gavin Houser, running back/linebacker; Rodney Gates, wide receiver/defensive back; Jaqaveion Echols, wide receiver.

Analysis: The Lions will look to replace a lot of its offensive skill players from a season ago. The defense will be anchored by Munson and Dye, the latter of which is receiving numerous high Division-I offers to play collegiately. If the young talent can develop in time, Elkhart could be a threat come postseason time.

Mishawaka Marian

Marian quarterback Bryce LaSane (1) carries in the second quarter against St. Joseph Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Otolski Field.

More: Marian looks to recover after rare 'disappointing' season

Head coach: Mike Davidson (43-20 in five seasons)

2022 record: 2-8 (1-4 NIC); lost to West Noble in 3A, Sectional 26 quarterfinals

Key returnees: Bryce LaSane, senior, quarterback; Brian Osman, junior, running back; Leopino Sete, senior, running back/linebacker; Will Owens, junior, wide receiver; Jack Diroll, junior, wide receiver; Chase Bays, senior, wide receiver; Braxton Brooks, junior, wide receiver; Kaleb Johnson, junior, defensive end.

Key losses: Kaden Middleton, linebacker; Brian Bultinck, linebacker; Michael Fuller, defensive tackle; Kyle Dennison, linebacker.

Analysis: The Knights return a lot of their offensive production from last year. Unfortunately for them, it was an offense that struggled mightily, averaging only 9.5 points per game. Injuries ravaged Marian as well, so staying healthy will be critical if they want to have a bounce-back season.

New Prairie

New Prairie Cougars quarterback Marshall Kmiecik (7) is tackled by East Central Trojans Carson Koelling (14) during the IHSAA Class 4A state championships Friday, Nov 25, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

More: New Prairie features mix of experience and youth heading into 2023

Head coach: Casey McKim (29-10 in three seasons)

2022 record: 13-2 (4-1 NIC); lost to East Central in 4A state championship game

Key returnees: Marshall Kmiecik, senior, quarterback; Brock Sinka, senior, running back/defensive back; Reece Lapczynski, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Hayden Scott, junior, linebacker; Dylan Wilson, senior, linebacker.

Key losses: Noah Mungia, running back; Dallas Ryans, wide receiver; Tayvion Ortman, linebacker; Nathan Andrysiak, linebacker.

Analysis: The Cougars have plenty of experience back from a state runner-up team, but also will need to replace some key people to the success of last year. Kmiecik has turned into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the area, totaling 2,395 passing yards, 2,388 rushing yards and a combined 57 touchdowns in his career so far. If he continues to play at that level, New Prairie will once again be tough to beat come postseason time.

Penn

Penn's Jake Balis runs the ball during the Elkhart vs. Penn sectional football game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Elkhart High School.

Head coach: Cory Yeoman (198-54 in 20 seasons)

2022 record: 7-3 (5-0 NIC); lost to Fort Wayne Carroll in 6A, Sectional 2 semifinals

Key returnees: Nolan McCullough, senior, quarterback; Jake Balis, senior, running back; Elijah Coker, senior, wide receiver; Gage Goralski, senior, tight end; Auden Jones, senior, offensive lineman; Rylan Frazier, defensive lineman.

Key losses: JoJo Williams, running back; Ryan Treber, linebacker; Sam Sullivan, defensive end.

Analysis: Penn is one of the premier programs in the state. They look to get back to that this year following a solid 2022 campaign. McCullough and Balis should provide a 1-2 punch in the running game for the Kingsmen, while Frazier will be looked upon to lead a younger defensive unit.

South Bend Adams

Adams' Phoenyx Clark (12) looks to throw during the Adams vs. Jimtown football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at School Field in South Bend.

More: Adams looks to turn the corner in 2023

Head coach: Frank Karczewski (1-9 at school)

2022 record: 1-9 (0-5 NIC); lost to Mishawaka in 5A, Sectional 11 semifinals

Key returnees: Phoenyx Clark, junior, quarterback; Amari Wesson, senior, wide receiver; Landon Roberts, senior, offensive line; Quincy Tootoo, junior, defensive back/running back.

Key losses: Jermeiah Love, running back; Josh Nziza, wide receiver/defensive back; Max Sekendy, wide receiver; Solomon Parker, linebacker; Daveon Patterson, linebacker.

Analysis: The Eagles might still be in rebuild mode this year under Karczewski. A lot of the production from last year has graduated, including the team’s top six tacklers. Clark and Wesson were the top quarterback and receiver, respectively, for Adams last fall, and they might have to duplicate what they did — and then some — if the Eagles are going to find success in 2023.

South Bend Saint Joseph

Saint Joseph's Alex Ortiz (3) passes the ball during the Northwood-South Bend Saint Joseph high school football game on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Father Bly Field in South Bend, Indiana.

More: Saint Joseph continues to build under coach Ben Downey

Head coach: Ben Downey (55-34 in seven seasons; 2010-15 and 2022-present)

2022 record: 4-7 (2-3 NIC); lost to NorthWood in 4A, Sectional 18 semifinals

Key returnees: Alex Ortiz, senior, quarterback; Korey Smiley, senior, offensive line/defensive line; Hayden Miller, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Brady Langager, junior, running back.

Key losses: Daeh McCullough, defensive back; Jake Aranowski, linebacker; Austin Futa, linebacker/wide receiver; Gavin Sparke, wide receiver; Elijah Keultjes, defensive end; Sam Sparks, defensive back.

Analysis: Like Marian and Adams, Saint Joseph graduated a lot from the defensive side of the ball. It’s going to come down to the play of Ortiz at quarterback, as well as young players stepping up, if St. Joe wants to have its first winning season in five years.

NORTH-SOUTH DIVISION

Defending division champion: Jimtown

Bremen

Bremen's Lance Moser runs the ball during the Riley vs. Bremen High School football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Jackson Field in South Bend.

Head coach: Jordan Leeper (49-33 in seven seasons)

2022 record: 7-5 (3-2 NIC); lost to Andrean in 2A, Sectional 33 championship game

Key returnees: Silas Laidig, junior, quarterback; Lance Moser, senior, running back; Tyrus Graverson, junior, wide receiver; Reece Greene, senior, wide receiver/defensive back.

Key losses: Austin McKenzie, running back/linebacker; Seth Libey, defensive back; Easton Reed, defensive lineman.

Analysis: Despite losing Laidig in week five due to injury, he was able to be the team’s leading passer with 624 yards last year. Moser had a strong campaign rushing the ball, totaling 1,442 yards and 22 touchdowns on 220 carries. Graverson was productive in the receiving game, hauling in 29 passes for 539 yards and five scores. Those three should provide plenty of firepower for the Lions this season, who will be in the mix to win the division title.

Jimtown

Jimtown's Bishop Williams (14) goes to make a handoff to Sam Garner (24) as Conner Watts (5) blocks during the Adams vs. Jimtown football game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at School Field in South Bend.

Head coach: Cory Stoner (25-10 in three seasons)

2022 record: 9-3 (5-0 NIC); lost to Knox in 3A, Sectional 26 championship game

Key returnees: Bishop Williams, senior, quarterback/linebacker; Aiden Carithers, junior, tight end; Colin Christman, senior, running back; Ty Zartman, junior, fullback/linebacker; Jackson Clopton, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Aiden Svetnoff, senior, defensive line.

Key losses: Sam Garner, running back/defensive back; Conner Watts, fullback; Taysire Williams, defensive end/tight end; Connor McPhee, offensive lineman/linebacker.

Analysis: The Jimmies are looking for a fourth-straight North-South division title. Jimtown has made it to the sectional championship game six of the last eight seasons, but still haven’t brought home a postseason trophy since 2014. Bishop Williams will be the catalyst for Jimtown this fall, as the senior does a little bit of everything for the Jimmies. Last year, he had a combined 18 touchdowns (10 rushing, eight passing).

John Glenn

John Glenn's Ty'ronn Larkin (14) runs the ball during the John Glenn vs. Saint Joseph football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at John Glenn High School in Walkerton.

Head coach: John Barron (6-5 at school, 132-75 in 18 seasons overall)

2022 record: 6-5 (3-2 NIC); lost to Jimtown in 3A, Sectional 26 semifinals

Key returnees: Chase Miller, senior, quarterback; Mason Kobelt, senior, running back; Ty’Ronn Larkin, senior, running back/wide receiver; Eli Beeney, junior, linebacker; Julian McMahon, junior, defensive lineman.

Key losses: Aden Johnson, quarterback; Nathan Taylor, wide receiver; Jaime Gierlowski, linebacker.

Analysis: Larkin was an IFCA Class 3A Junior All-State selection last year, and rightfully so. He totaled 309 rushing yards, 544 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns on offense (three rush, seven catch), then added 41 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back.

While Johnson took the bulk of the snaps at quarterback last year, Miller picked up some experience as well, finishing with 401 passing yards and six touchdowns. Miller also led the team with six interceptions and was second in receiving yards.

On defense, McMahon was also a junior all-state pick after recording 55 tackles and three sacks last fall. Beeney returns after leading the team in tackles with 90.

Glenn will be joining Jimtown and Bremen in leaving the NIC after this school year. They will be joining up with Knox, Tippecanoe Valley and LaVille to form a new conference starting in the 2024-25 season.

South Bend Clay

Clay head Coach Darius Mitchell gives him team a pep talk prior to the Clay-Washington high school football game on Friday, September 17, 2021, at TCU School Field in South Bend, Indiana.

More: It's the end of an era as South Bend Clay begins final season

Head coach: Darius Mitchell (1-28 in three seasons)

2022 record: 0-10 (0-5 NIC); lost to Jimtown in 3A, Sectional 26 quarterfinals

Key returnees: Shaquille Edwards, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Dominic Mitchell, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; Diamond Curry, junior, linebacker; Austin Wolff, junior, quarterback; Jeremiah Cherry, senior, running back/defensive back

Key losses: Marcus Rankin, running back; Michael Huffman, offensive lineman; Ethan Bendt, defensive lineman.

Analysis: Clay is seeking its first win since 2020. This is the final year for the program, as the school will be closing at the end of this school year.

South Bend Riley

Riley’s Robert Nabieu (33) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the John Glenn-South Bend Riley high school football game on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Jackson Field in South Bend, Indiana.

More: Riley striving to be 'upper echelon' team in 2023

Head coach: Darrick Lee (5-5 at the school; 8-29 in four seasons overall)

2022 record: 5-5 (2-3 NIC); lost to Northridge in 4A, Sectional 18 quarterfinals

Key returnees: Austin White, junior, quarterback; Robert Nabieu, senior, running back/linebacker; Dominic Jolley, senior, running back; Justin Smith, senior, linebacker; Marques Young, senior, defensive lineman.

Key losses: Caleb Francis, wide receiver; Shamar Jackson, wide receiver; Eric Witz, linebacker.

Analysis: The Wildcats have plenty of upside going into this season. Most of the production on both sides of the ball returns for Riley, with its biggest task replacing the pass catching abilities of Francis and Jackson. The North-South figures to be wide open this year, and the Wildcats could be the one that emerges victorious when it’s all said and done.

South Bend Washington

Washington's Dallonte Smith directs the offense during the Marian-Washington high school football game on Friday, October 22, 2021, at TCU School Field in South Bend, Indiana.

Head coach: Jay Johnson (1st season back; 24-50 in seven seasons from 2012-18)

2022 record: 2-8 (1-4 NIC); lost to NorthWood in 4A, Sectional 18 quarterfinals

Key returnees: Dallonte Smith, senior, quarterback; Ja’Quan Patton, senior, running back/kickoff returner; Torrey Wilson, senior, linebacker.

Key losses: Ty’shaun Grundy, running back; Jason Dockery, quarterback; Hakim Smith, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; Cameron Murdock, wide receiver/defensive back.

Analysis: With a new head coach comes change, and the Panthers will see plenty of it this year. Johnson likes to run a spread-style offense, which is different from the run-first attack under previous head coach Todd Stammich. How quickly Washington adapts to the new style could make a difference on if they’ll have a successful season or not.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: NIC football divisions up for grabs in 2023