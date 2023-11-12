Nic Dowd with a Goal vs. New York Islanders
Nic Dowd (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 11/11/2023
Nic Dowd (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 11/11/2023
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Being open and communicating with teammates, trying to lead with Kyle Kuzma and learning French are all key parts of Poole's efforts to build a foundation in Washington.
Virginia said Saturday that Jones was able to "briefly walk" the day after his surgery.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Though caught off guard, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he and Xavier McKinney have since cleared the air.
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.