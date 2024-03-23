Nic Batum reflects on time with Clippers, blockbuster trade to Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — The big trade made by the Philadelphia 76ers with the Los Angeles Clippers back in October featured James Harden being sent to his desired destination. It was a tumultuous summer for him and the Sixers and he finally got what he wanted all along.

In the deal, the Sixers got a slew of draft picks as well as helpful players such as Nic Batum, KJ Martin, Robert Covington, and Marcus Morris Sr. Since the trade, Morris got moved at the deadline, Covington has been dealing with a tough knee injury, and Batum and Martin have played major roles.

As Batum makes his return to LA to face his former Clippers team on Sunday, he reflected on his time on the West Coast and the little over four seasons he spent there.

“Of course, it’s special to go back to a team you have good memories with,” Batum told Sixers Wire. “I have good memories there. So it’s gonna be special, for sure.”

With that being said, don’t expect some sort of “revenge game” from Batum. He just wants to play basketball and help the Sixers get a win.

“It’s just a regular game at that point,” he laughed. “It is. When you’re young, you’re like ‘Oh! Revenge game!’ Revenge game. What am I gonna do? Score 40?”

When considering Batum’s career-high is 35 points, it would be tough to see him scoring 40 at this stage of his career. So he does have a point!

During his time in Philadelphia, Batum has been a terrific piece. He is a respected veteran who does a lot of good things on the floor such as knowing when and where to space on the offensive end, providing stingy defense, and making the right decisions with the basketball. He has been a very helpful addition to the Sixers.

With that being said, while he has enjoyed his time in Philadelphia, the trade was a tough one for him when considering everything that was going on personally for him at the time.

“It wasn’t my choice!” Batum laughed when asked to reflect on the trade. “I didn’t ask to be here, but it’s good…when you go to another team, you have to be a pro. I’m gonna do my job and it’s a good situation. I got traded to a good team and we’ve had some up-and-down injuries, but it’s a good situation.”

Batum has been the definition of a professional and has been a big help to the Sixers when he is on the floor. He has performed well in whatever role coach Nick Nurse asks of him and will be looking to help the Sixers get a much-needed win over the Clippers on Sunday.

