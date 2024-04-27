Nic Batum impressed by Joel Embiid, challenges Sixers to help him

CAMDEN, N.J. — With the season essentially on the line for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in Game 3 of their Round 1 series, Joel Embiid stepped up to the challenge.

Already trailing the series 0-2, there was no way the Sixers could drop Game 3 and fall down 0-3 in the series. No team in NBA history has ever rallied from that type of deficit and won a playoff series.

Embiid scored a playoff career-high 50 points to get the job done. It was that signature playoff moment that had been missing from his resume thus far. To do what he did while also dealing with the knee issue as well as Bell’s Palsy now, it just makes what he did that much more impressive.

“It’s impressive,” marveled Nic Batum on Saturday. “That’s impressive. He’s going through physically a lot. His face and his knee and he’s finding a way to get through that anyway, and show up anyway, and be there for the team. You know, he and I are very close, so I knew about it like a week ago already. So like knowing like, all of that and still seeing him play and trying to give everything he can for the team and have 50 last game. I was like, ‘Woah not 100% to get 50 against a tough team, a physical team.”

The Sixers have a luxury in Embiid. When things aren’t going well for them, they know they can dump the ball to the big fella and just let him go to work. Him scoring 50 in that tough situation is an impressive performance.

With that being said, Batum knows the other Sixers have to step up.

“So that’s great when your best player can do that,” he finished. “All of us has to show up and be good as well.”

The Sixers will look to even the series with a win on Sunday afternoon at home.

