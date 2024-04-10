Nic Batum impressed with how Joel Embiid looks as Sixers move forward

PHILADELPHIA — In four games since he returned from a two-month absence due to a meniscus issue in his left knee, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid looks like himself.

After scoring 37 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 120-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Embiid is averaging 30.0 points on 51.4% shooting. He has been fantastic and it gives the Sixers hope for a playoff run.

Nic Batum, a veteran who has seen it all in the NBA, isn’t concerned with Embiid’s numbers. He’s more focused on how he’s moving and the big fella has impressed him.

“I was like, ’I don’t really care about your numbers.’,” Batum said after the win. “I was like, ‘You look great,’ the way he moves. I think the first three games he played, he was trying to get back in shape, but still got his mental back, especially for his knee, but the way he moved today (Tuesday), you could see him doing back-to-back Eurosteps like he’s been doing the first three months.”

The Sixers still have work to do if they want to make the playoffs. They have to win these final two games against the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets while also receiving help from other teams in order to climb out of the play-in tournament.

With Embiid getting back to the level he was playing at before, Philadelphia has a terrific chance to do so.

“It depends on us,” Batum said of moving up. “We have to win games and can’t worry about the other guys. The only thing we can control is to win games.”

The Sixers will host the Magic in a big matchup on Friday night.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire