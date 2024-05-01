Nic Batum expresses pride in detail Sixers played with in win over Knicks

NEW YORK — Before the Philadelphia 76ers took on the New York Knicks in Tuesday’s Game 5 elimination game, Nic Batum spoke at shootaround that morning. He asked a question to the Sixers that has been a theme in recent years: who’s going to be the tougher team?

Through the first four games of this series, the answer to that question was the Knicks. It was New York that was getting after every loose ball and coming up with the big plays in order to walk away with wins.

In Game 5, it was the Sixers. With the season on the line, Philadelphia was down six with 28.2 seconds left before Tyrese Maxey saved the season with a Herculean performance on the road. Joel Embiid then made a ton of big defensive plays in overtime which led to a 112-106 win in overtime.

“Like I said, just detail,” said Batum. “You ask me what can we do in practice to fix it? Nothing. Nothing you can drill or nothing you can do in practice. It’s just who wants it more? And fighting. We did it tonight. Especially, the last 28 seconds when you’re down six. They did it to us a couple days ago and we found a way to do it today and we did it.”

Obviously, Maxey and Embiid came alive and helped Philadelphia get the job done. However, it was the little things that helped the Sixers get the job done. Batum made some big defensive plays and others stepped up as well to get the job done.

“Tyrese makes two big shots and the free throws,” Batum added. “He was huge and then we get some stops. In the overtime, down five again. Crowd was into it. We didn’t give up. We stayed cool, relaxed, get some stops. Make big plays, Joel was great playmaking and his presence inside. Tobias (Harris) was great getting inside and getting rebounds and KO (Kelly Oubre Jr.) as well. It was a good team win.”

The Sixers will have to do it again in Game 6 on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire