Nic Batum addresses speculation about retirement after return to Sixers

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Nic Batum back to the team on Monday as they prepared for the Washington Wizards. Batum was away from the team due to personal reasons and the 34-year-old is now looking to integrate with the team fully.

Batum admitted that the way that he found out he was traded to the Sixers was when his wife woke him up to get their kids ready for school. She then showed him the phone to see he was traded to the Sixers in the James Harden deal.

Batum’s wife then took to social media to voice her displeasure with Nic being traded to the Sixers. However, when considering that Batum has been in the NBA for 16 years now, he understands the business side of the league.

“This is a business,” he said. “It’s not easy to get traded in the middle of the season when you have a family. I’m gonna just do my job. I’m focused. I’m happy to be here and they wanted me so, I’m OK with that, and I’m focused with this team now.”

There were also whispers that maybe Batum will consider retirement. However, he quickly scoffed at that notion. There was something he had to deal with and he let coach Nick Nurse and the rest of the team know that he had to take care of it.

“I got a very bad situation family-wise to handle so I had to step away,” he said bluntly. “I saw statements. A lot of people sent me that statement that the team didn’t know about it and I was in constant communication with the team. With coach, with Daryl (Morey), with Elton (Brand), with everybody. They gave me their permission to go. There was a plan before I even took the plane last Tuesday.”

With that being said, he is not focusing on retirement or anything of the sort. He just had something to take care of within his personal life and is now ready to get back and help the Sixers.

“Like something’s going on I gotta take care of so the team knew,” Batum added. “I don’t consider retirement. I don’t know where that (came) from. I mean, I don’t know who (says) that or the source is where, but nah. I’m here. I’m happy to be here. I’m not retiring or anything. I just had to take care of something. Sometimes stuff (is) bigger than basketball, so I have to deal with it and take care of it first.”

Nic Batum is here going through workouts after shootaround #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ggSySEoc9u — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 6, 2023

While Batum is now with the Sixers, the challenge now becomes learning Nurse’s system and becoming aware of what needs to be picked up.

“I’m trying to,” he smiled. “It’s not easy. When you’ve been through a whole training camp and then you learn a new system in 24 hours, so I know it’s gonna take me a couple practices maybe a couple of games just to get the system, get to know the new guys…I’m going to try to learn quickly.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire