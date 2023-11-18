Nic Anderson ties Marvin Mims' OU football freshman record & more stats from win vs. BYU

PROVO, Utah — OU survived a scare in its first-ever trip to BYU.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel exited with an apparent head injury and OU’s defense was gashed on the ground. Still, the Sooners escaped with a 31-24 win Saturday.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the win:

Nic Anderson ties OU freshman record

9: Nic Anderson caught OU’s first touchdown of the day. It was Anderson’s ninth touchdown catch of the season, tying him with Marvin Mims for the OU freshman record. Anderson is a redshirt freshman.

10:07: The local time at kickoff. It was 47 degrees.

0:57: The Sooners’ first first down of the second half didn’t come until the 57-second mark in the third quarter.

OU receiver Nic Anderson (4) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Austin Stogner (81) during a 31-24 win at BYU on Saturday.

Billy Bowman goes distance for pick-six

100: Billy Bowman went goal line to goal line for a massive 100-yard interception return for a touchdown. Bowman jumped a short route and intercepted BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff nearly ran down Bowman, but Bowman staggered into the end zone for a score.

5: Bowman, as of Saturday afternoon, was tied for the Big 12 lead in interceptions with five — two of which were pick sixes.

21-0: OU’s advantage in points off turnovers decided the game. The Sooners scored touchdowns off each of the Cougars’ three turnovers — including Bowman’s pick six, of course. Meanwhile, the Sooner offense didn’t commit a turnover.

Jackson Arnold replaces Dillon Gabriel at quarterback

15: Jackson Arnold had played in four games, attempting 15 passes before he replaced Dillon Gabriel in the second half.

34: Arnold completed 5-of-9 passes for 34 yards. OU relied on running back Gavin Sawchuk after Gabriel’s injury.

BYU runs all over OU

217: The Cougars rushed for a season-high 217 yards. BYU came into the game averaging 91 rushing yards per game, which ranked last in the Big 12.

182: BYU running back Aidan Robbins, a double transfer from Louisville and UNLV, rushed for a season-high 182 yards on 22 carries. He averaged 8.3 yards per touch.

1: Saturday was OU’s first win against BYU. The Cougars lead the all-time series 2-1. Who knows when the next matchup will be, given OU’s impending exit to the SEC.

—Joe Mussatto, Columnist

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football stats vs. BYU: Nic Anderson ties Sooners' freshman record