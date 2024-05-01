Nic Anderson among Pro Football Network’s top wideouts for 2025 NFL draft

Oklahoma did not have a single skill player drafted in this year’s NFL draft, but Pro Football Network expects that to change for 2025.

We’re not even a week removed from the end of the 2024 NFL draft, but Pro Football Network is already at work crafting its way-too-early rankings for each position for next year’s draft.

After this year’s historic and talent-laden wide receiver group, next year may look underwhelming overall, but there’s still plenty of talent to be had next April. Fortunately, the Sooners have a player that is already considered one of the best at his position a year ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Nic Anderson.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Nic Anderson checks in at No. 5 in Pro Football Network’s WR rankings. Anderson will be draft-eligible after this season, and the pass catcher is a rising star in college football.

Last season Anderson reeled in 38 catches for 798 yards and ten touchdowns. He was a touchdown-scoring machine and a big play threat every time he took the field.

His excellent speed, long strides, and ability to make things happen after the catch make him an enticing prospect. Size-wise, he stands 6-foot-4 and clocks in at 210 pounds.

Anderskn will likely need to showcase improved route running and an enhanced focus on reeling in routine catches. Still, it’s impossible not to see the tools and why draft analysts may be salivating at what Anderson can become over the next year.

Jackson Arnold will play a pivotal role in how Anderson looks to scouts this upcoming year. The sophomore quarterback is set to enter his first season as the starting quarterback. It will be interesting to see what rapport Arnold builds with Anderson as the season kicks off. Early in 2023, the two seemed to work well together, connecting on a number of deep balls, including this touchdown against Tulsa. They also hooked up for a highlight reel touchdown in Arnold’s first start during the Valero Alamo Bowl.

