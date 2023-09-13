NIC-10 Game of the Week: Playoff spot may be on line when Auburn meets East

East tries to run around you.

Auburn likes to run over you.

East is trying to get back to its position as the fourth or fifth NIC-10 football team to make the playoffs, after perennial playoff entrants Boylan, Hononegah, Harlem and Belvidere North.

Auburn is trying to regain its brief spot as a consistent playoff threat. But to do so, the Knights (2-1) will have to beat East (1-2) Friday.

Auburn had made the playoffs once in school history before hiring two-time state champion coach Dan Appino away from Boylan. The Knights made the playoffs five times in six years under Appino, including their only NIC-10 title and a pair of 10-win seasons. But Auburn hasn’t had a winning season since he left, peaking at 5-5, and going 15-25 the last five seasons.

But this year, in Willie Tolon’s second season as coach, the Knights have been the early surprise team in the conference, losing 12-6 in their opener to Harlem before rolling the last two weeks. Now, their No. 1 focus is stopping breakaway threat Javius Catlin, who has been a top-five runner in the conference all four of his seasons and is coming off a 240-yard, 5-TD game last week.

“Catlin is a special kid,” Tolon said. “You can only try to slow that kid down; you can’t stop him. Our contain guys have to contain or he will take it to the house.”

East is another school with limited football success until recently. The E-Rabs made the playoffs only twice in 31 years since winning their second state title in 1985. Gary Griffin led East to the playoffs three times in four years before going 2-7 last year. Now the E-Rabs look to be battling Auburn and Guilford for that fifth and last playoff spot from the conference.

“We’ve just got to block and tackle and not turn the ball over and not do any stupid penalties,” Griffin said. “Just the basic things you have to do to run a successful program. We didn’t have any penalties the first two weeks and then last week had way too many.”

Griffin said Auburn is a lot like East, even though East runs on almost every play, while Auburn returns 1,300-yard passer Anthony Purifoy.

“They always can run,” Griffin said of Auburn. “They are always going to be athletic. You have to beat them. They are not going to beat themselves. Or you have to make them make mistakes.

“They are athletic. They are a lot like us. They fly around. When we have played them the last four years, it has always been who makes mistakes and who can not turn the ball over.”

East has won three of the last four meetings. Auburn had won six in a row before that.

Guilford (1-2) at Harlem (2-1)

This is the other semi-big game in the NIC-10 in a week where the three title contenders, who are a combined 8-1, play teams that are a combined 1-8. Guilford tied for second in the league last year but has stumbled out of the gate. Harlem has made the playoffs 14 years in a row and returns the league’s leading rusher in Jahmani Muhammad, but its defense has scored more times (five, with four safeties and a pick-6) than its offense (four touchdowns) in the first three games.

“They are always strong on defense,” Guilford coach Tony Capriotti said. “You have to be prepared to face pressure when you play them. You know they are going to give you chances to get big plays, but they can get to the quarterback.

“You have to be very cognizant of the matchups you are creating and make sure your matchups are sound. You have to know when you are outnumbered. We need to pound the ball to make sure their defense is playing multiple techniques. We can’t just let them pin their ears back and get downfield.”

Guilford's Evan Wright chases down Auburn's Terry Horton in the third quarter of their game at Guilford on Friday, Sep. 1, 2023.

