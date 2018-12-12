Nibali aiming for 2019 Giro-Tour double

Rome (AFP) - Four-time Grand Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali announced on Wednesday that he will ride in both the 2019 Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, according to Italian media reports.

The 34-year-old has never won two Grand Tours in a single season, and said that his home race would be his main target next year.

"Next year, I will do the Giro and the Tour. The Giro d'Italia is my main aim," he said at a presentation of his team, Bahrain-Merida, in Croatia.

Nibali, a winner of two Giro d'Italia titles and the 2014 Tour, has competed in both races twice before, including when he claimed his second maglia rosa in 2016.

The 102nd edition of the Giro gets underway in Bologna on May 11, with Geraint Thomas' defence of the Tour de France yellow jersey to begin on July 6 in Brussels.