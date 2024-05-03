Niall Ennis ruled out of Bristol City game

[Getty Images]

Stoke City striker Niall Ennis has been ruled out of Saturday's game vs Bristol City after picking up a knee injury in the 1-0 win at Southampton.

Sead Haksabanovic also remains on the sidelines with a groin problem which saw him miss last weekend's match at the St. Mary's Stadium.

However, Mehdi Leris is back from illness and Lynden Gooch could return to the bench after training with the group over the last few days.

Both Ryan Mmaee and Ben Pearson are still nursing hamstring injuries and therefore won't make the squad for the final game of the season.