Niagara Falls: Oklahoma State erupts for 19 runs in win over Purple Eagles

May 31—The game was over in the first inning.

Sophomore outfielder Carson Benge ripped a fastball to left centerfield and cruised to second base for an RBI double. The hit started a barrage of nine extra base hits against Niagara, including home runs from Nolan Schubart and Zach Erhard.

Oklahoma State beat Niagara, 19-7, in the Purple Eagles' first NCAA tournament game in program history. It was the fourth time the Cowboys scored 19 or more runs this season.

"Some guys were on base virtually every time up," OSU coach Josh Holliday. "The kids did a great job of continuing to score. You have to. These games have an edge to them."

The Purple Eagles scored four runs in the fourth inning and ended starter Sam Garcia's day.

The Cowboys led 11-1 after three innings and saw the lead shrink a bit. The home crowd was never concerned, but Holliday respected Niagara's offense, despite the apparent discrepancy in talent.

"They're good baseball players. They're competitive kids. They're out there playing hard and hard to get out," he said. "They're not going to go down easy, so you got to keep scoring to keep extending that margin and not let them creep back in."

Nolan Schubart fell a triple short of a cycle. He is batting .370 and a team-leading 22 home runs and 69 RBIs.

"He has improved dramatically with his two-strike hitting approach," Holliday said. "He just continues to grow as a player and obviously a big-run producer ... When he's locked in, he's a dangerous offensive player."

Preston Prince, Niagara's starting pitcher, made it through just two innings. He gave up seven runs on six hits.

The Purple Eagles used eight arms in total and the only one to not give up a run pitched just 0.1 innings.

Evan O'Toole pitched the last four innings for the Cowboys and did it in just 60 pitches.

He and reliever Ryan Bogusz are expected to pitch again this weekend, Holliday said.

"Those guys did a nice job," Holliday said. "You don't want to burn arms to where guys can't bounce back due to the unique nature of how some of these tournaments have played out over the years."

Florida beat Big 10 champion Nebraska earlier in the day, 5-2, and will play against OSU Saturday at 6 p.m.

Gator outfielder Ashton Wilson went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a home run in the ninth inning.

Nebraska starter Brett Sears, the Big 10 Pitcher of the Year, entered the game 9-0 and had held opponents to 5.6 hits per nine innings. The Gators had 10 hits in five innings against Sears, who had allowed only 62 hits in 99 innings coming into the game.

Holliday said the team will spend the day gaining a deeper knowledge of the Florida team.

The winner will advance to the Stillwater Regional championship game Sunday at 6 p.m.