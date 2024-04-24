Niagara Falls' Estell, Strong brothers receive Class AAA all-state honors

Apr. 24—Six players from four schools across the greater Niagara region were honored by the state.

Niagara Falls junior Nick Estell, senior Ephraim Strong and sophomore John Strong, Niagara Wheatfield senior Luke Walck, Lockport sophomore Charlie Croff and Grand Island junior Jayce Wylke were selected by the New York State Sportswriters Association for the organization's large school selections (Class AAA, AA and A).

In his final season, Estell was named to the Class AAA ninth team after averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game and shot 48.5% from the floor to lead the Wolverines to the Section VI Class AAA championship and a state final four trip. The guard also finished in double-figures 12 times.

Both Strong brothers, Ephraim and John, received Class AAA honorable mention. Ephraim averaged 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals in his final season. John averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in Niagara Falls' backcourt and shot 52.5% from the floor.

Walck was named to the Class AA 13th team for Niagara Wheatfield, who reached the class' final four. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game, led the section with 308 rebounds and had 13 games with 15-plus rebounds and 18 double-doubles.

Croff received Class AA honorable mention. The Niagara Frontier League player of the year scored 17 points and shot 48.5% from the floor while leading Lockport to a league title and first sectional final since 1998.

Wylke received Class A honorable mention. The guard averaged a NFL-best 19.8 points per game and finished 11th in the section with 456 points, while scoring over 20 points 13 times.

Twenty-five players from Western New York were named all-state large-school selections by the NYSSWA, 14 of which came from Class AA alone.

Lancaster's Jordan Alexander was the highest selection from the area as a Class AAA fourth-team pick. Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrision was named the Class AA player of the year.