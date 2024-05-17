Niagara Falls' Andrew Johnson headlines slew of Region III honors for SUNY Niagara

May 17—SUNY Niagara had a haul of postseason awards after rolling to a 47-9 regular-season finish, including 6-2 in Region III.

Matt Clingersmith won his seventh Region III Coach of the Year award since taking over the program in 2006-2007, while Niagara Falls graduate Andrew Johnson was named Player of the Year and was one of five players named first-team All-Region III.

Johnson posted a 7-1 record in nine appearances, striking out 55, while surrendering just six earned runs in 60 1/3 innings of work. The sophomore's 0.90 ERA is also the lowest by any pitcher in NJCAA Division III after not pitching an inning last season.

Niagara Wheatfield graduate Andrew Stillinger was also named first-team as an infielder after hitting .527 with 31 RBIs, while Gasport native Gavyn Boyle was selected as an outfielder after hitting .404, with 55 RBIs and a team-high eight home runs.

Catcher Steven Merkel was a first-team selection, hitting .410 and driving in a team-best 59 runs, while joining Boyle in a three-way tie with 14 doubles. Pitcher Andrew Damiani was a first-team pick, recording a 2.05 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings of work.

Infielder Nigel Sebastianelli was a third-team choice, while joining Damiani and outfielder Brett Johnson on the All-Glove team.

The Thunderwolves topped Erie Community College Friday to stay alive in the double-elimination Region III Championships in Auburn after falling to Genesee Community College Thursday to open the tournament.

