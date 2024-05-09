Niagara Falls Americans release promotional schedule for first season

May 8—The Niagara Falls Americans baseball team will kick off their inaugural season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League at Sal Maglie Stadium and they have officially released their promotional schedule.

The Americans have officially released their promotional schedule which includes, firework nights, $1 hotdog night, $2 beer night, giveaways, theme nights, & community nights.

The Americans will open the season against the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:30 p.m. June 7, with postgame fireworks presented by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Additional firework nights will be July 1 and July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The Americans will host seven giveaway nights including free T-shirt night on June 14 against Newark at 6:30 p.m. A June 30 a doubleheader against Elmira starts at 2:05 p.m. and any fan who brings in a canned food good will receive a free ticket to the game, with donated items benefiting Heart, Love, & Soul.

For a July 26 game against Buffalo at 6:30 p.m., fans who bring pet food to the game will receive free entry as well. Niagara Falls will have $1 hot dogs on July 15 and $2 beer on July 16.

The Americans will honor veterans on during a doubleheader with Auburn at 2 p.m. July 21. Fans can enjoy a special post-game catch on the field with their families July 7, while Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will host Native American Heritage Night on July 12.

For a complete list of promotions visit. www.niagarafallsamericans.com. Season tickets start at just $99 & single game tickets are on sale now.

Those interested in sponsoring the team or bring out a group to a game email general manager Marc Witt at mwitt.canusa@gmail.com or call 716-215-6161.