Niagara County Youth Bureau announces coaches seminar

May 7—The Niagara County Youth Bureau will host a Coaches Seminar at 6 p.m. June 18 at SUNY Niagara. The free seminar, whose emphasis is on working properly on the development of youth and mental health, is for coaches who reside in Niagara County, or coach for a local youth sport organization or school district.

Seminar speakers will be provided by WNY Coaches, whose mission is to foster excellence in performance and well-being of coaches, athletes, and teams through sport psychology, holistic education, mentorship, and professional development.

"From U3 to Varsity, this event is for all coaches, no matter the sport in our community, who want to add to their toolbox of skills, better themselves and better the experience that we give our youth in all sports, recreationally or competitively," Youth Bureau director Ben Bunker said.

Participatin is limited to 125 people. Register at www.facebook.com/NCYouthBureau by June 7.

For more information contact Bunker at Benjamin.Bunker@niagaracounty.com.

Funding for the seminar comes from the state Office of Children and Family Services.