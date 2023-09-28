Niagara County seeking applicants for new youth sports funding

Sep. 28—The Niagara County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for funding through a grant it has received from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services related to "Youth Sports and Education Funding" and "Youth Team Sports." Funding for the new program year begins Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024.

Youth Sports and Education funding supports programs that provide a variety of sports to a broad range of youth in under-resourced communities. NYS Office of Children and Family Services encourages a wide and flexible definition of sports that includes organized activities with movement, including physical fitness activities such as yoga, hiking, dance and active outdoors pursuits.

Youth Team Sports funding supports programs that offer a "team sport," defined as an organized physical activity in which groups of two or more individuals are in competition with two or more opposing individuals. Sporting activities where individuals engage in competition on behalf of an organized group (such as singles tennis, team golf, or racing sports such as swimming or skiing) are included in this definition.

Program costs can include the following:

—Coaches/instructors/direct service staff/mentors (including training/professional development).

—Referee fees.

—Purchase of equipment or uniforms.

—Capital investment (e.g., swimming facilities, fields, fences, storage, lighting).

—Instruction or coaching necessary to support youth's ability to participate in team sports.

—Facility/field space

Interested organizations should email Benjamin.bunker@niagaracounty.com at the Niagara County Youth Bureau for application and eligibility questions. Applications are due by Oct. 13.