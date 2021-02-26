Niagara, Canisius set for showdown

Feb. 26—Niagara University men's basketball is set to play its final two regular season Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games at noon today and Saturday against Battle of the Bridge rival Canisius at the Gallagher Center.

The Purple Eagles (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) enter the contest coming off a pair of split series against the conference's top two teams, Monmouth and Siena. They're also 6-2 in their last eight against the Golden Griffins (6-4, 6-4), including 3-1 at home.

The Gallagher Center has been kind to Niagara overall, as its posted a 14-6 record at home during Greg Paulus' first two seasons as head coach.

NU and Canisius were originally scheduled to play March 4-5, but the MAAC elected to move the series up a week Monday as part of its rescheduling after Iona and Monmouth announced COVID-19 pauses. Iona, which cancelled the rest of its regular season, will be the lone MAAC foe Niagara did not play this year.

Canisius had a five-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 66-53 loss at Fairfield. The stretch started with a home sweep of third-place Saint Peter's on Jan. 1-2 before an extended COVID pause sidelined CC for over a month.

The Griffs returned to action Feb. 12-13 with a sweep at Quinnipiac and beat Fairfield in the first game of last weekend's series in Connecticut.

Niagara leads the all-time series with the Griffs, 107-82. The winner of these next two games — if there is one — will have a shot at a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the MAAC tournament.

Due to COVID, the conference is using overall conference wins to determine its standings, rather than the normal win percentage. Niagara is fifth and Canisius is sixth.

Canisius will close its season next Thursday and Friday at Siena.

----The NU men won't be alone in hosting a series at the Gallagher Center this weekend.

Women's basketball (3-5, 3-5) will host second-place Quinnipiac (12-6, 10-3) for a pair of 5 p.m. starts today and Saturday.

Story continues

The Purple Eagles have never beat the Bobcats, who haven developed into perhaps the premier program in the conference since joining the MAAC in 2013.

----NU men's hockey was scheduled to play at RIT on Wednesday night but ended up with another COVID-19 postponement.

The game was called due to Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocols, both schools announced. No make-up date has been announced.

The issue appears to be on the Tigers' side. Niagara remains scheduled to play Canisius at 7:30 tonight at Dwyer Arena and 7 p.m. Saturday at Harborcenter. RIT's game Saturday against Mercyhurst was also postponed.