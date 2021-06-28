Nia Long reacts to fiancé Ime Udoka becoming Celtics head coach

Ime Udoka's fiancée, actress Nia Long, shows love for new C's coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ime Udoka is the new head coach of the Boston Celtics, but he's still not the most famous member of the family.

Udoka is engaged to actress Nia Long, who played Will Smith's girlfriend-turned-fiancée on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and starred in films like "Boyz n the Hood," "Soul Food" and "The Best Man."

Long and Udoka met in 2010 while Udoka was an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs and have a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011. They got engaged in 2015, although Long said in 2020 she doesn't plan on getting married in the near future.

Udoka was officially introduced as the Celtics' new head coach Monday morning, and Long gave her fiancé a touching vote of confidence on Instagram.

Nia Long Ime Udoka

Instagram/@iamnialong

"Today you are officially the Head Coach of the Boston @celtics big love to the entire staff for the warm welcome," Long wrote. "I am beyond proud of this man. Expect great things because that’s what he does."

Udoka has high expectations in Boston. Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca expressed hope at Monday's press conference that the 18th coach in franchise history can help the Celtics win their 18th championship: "That would be good symmetry there."

Long embraced that symmetry in a follow-up Instagram post, rocking a No. 18 Celtics jersey with the caption, "I like the number 18. The legacy continues @celtics #coachudoka18

Nia Long Ime Udoka

Instagram/@iamnialong

Udoka doesn't have social media, but Long and her 3.6 million Instagram followers should give her fiancé plenty of publicity as he starts an exciting new chapter in Boston.