Nia Long Celebrates Partner Ime Udoka's New Celtics Head Coach Gig In The Sweetest Way

Nia Long is celebrating her longtime partner Ime Udoka’s new job as the head coach of the Boston Celtics.

The actor posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a symbolic Celtics No. 18 jersey earlier this week. Udoka, who most recently served as an assistant coach for the Brookyln Nets, was officially announced as the 18th head coach of the Celtics franchise on Monday. The No. 18 is also significant since the team is vying for its 18th championship title.

“I like the number 18,” Long captioned the post. “The legacy continues.”

When news spread last week that the retired NBA player was set to become the new Celtics coach, fans cheered Udoka’s new gig and the prospect of seeing Long seated courtside at games.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the historic Celtics franchise,” Udoka said in a press release published Monday.

Long and Udoka, who went public with their relationship in 2010, got engaged in 2015. The couple share 9-year-old son Kez. Long has 20-year-old son Massai from a previous relationship.

The “Fatal Affair” actor posted an Instagram photo of Udoka standing next to Brad Stevens, the president of basketball operations for the Celtics.

Stevens welcomed Udoka, Long and their family to the franchise in a statement published in Monday’s press release.

“I would like to welcome Ime, Nia, Kez and Massai to the Boston Celtics,” he said. “Among the many outstanding qualities that Ime brings to the table are his character, humility, and competitiveness.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...