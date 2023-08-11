Nia Coffey sinks it from downtown

NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
The Texans' future will be led by their new coach, QB and pass rusher.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
Anthony Joshua once was the unified heavyweight champion. He's now trying to rebuild a once-spectacular career and has turned to legendary trainer Derrick James to help him.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Europe’s Ryder Cup team is starting to take shape.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland continue positional preview week by examining the WR position. Let's just say there are some polarizing debates in this podcast.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.