Nia Coffey with an And One vs. Connecticut Sun
Skylar Diggins-Smith scores 27 points and Brittney Griner adds 26 as the Mercury hand the Liberty their third straight home loss.
Arike Ogunbowale scores 26 points to go with 9 assists as the Wings get the win over the Mystics, 82-77.
The Sparks fell short to the Connecticut Sun 76-72 on Thursday, dropping out momentarily from WNBA playoff position.
The Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-72. Jonquel Jones led the way for the Sun with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
With Elena Delle Donne returning to the lineup, the Mystics lose the league's leading scorer for the next three-to-five games.
Trading for Sony Michel could be a shortsighted move by the Rams that winds up being a mistake.
We don't know the date, but we know the five-star resort where the wedding will take place.
Rachel Nichols' time on ESPN airwaves appears to be over.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
In his 2021 version of My Guys, Scott Pianowski reveals the players he's going out of his way to draft.
The NFL made the Patriots and Rams tweak the terms of the Sony Michel trade as the original terms went against league rules.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Rajon Rondo is one to monitor as a buyout candidate who could return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Yankees let a six-run lead disappear but fought back to beat the Oakland A's 7-6 for their 12th straight victory.
We've rounded up all our bust content to help you avoid the most dangerous players at ADP.
Max Scherzer, who the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline despite the Padres' best efforts, gives up two hits and strikes out 10 in 4-0 Dodgers win.
One day after a so-so start on the mound for the Angels, Ohtani blasted a first-inning pitch for another solo home run against Baltimore on Thursday.
Sha'Carri Richardson has been at the center of controversy for a while now, but it seems as though the 21-year-old sprinter's spicy attitude might be to blame.
All hell broke loose when Tyron Woodley nearly came to blows with a member of Jake Paul's team for talking about his mother, "Mama Woodley."
Aaron Boone gave the A's crowd their money's worth on Thursday night.