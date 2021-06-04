Nia Coffey with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nia Coffey (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/03/2021
Nia Coffey (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Deep 3 vs. Indiana Fever, 06/03/2021
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.
Both the Suns and the Nuggets closed out a playoff series on Thursday night.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.
It’s up to Stevens to figure out how to maximize Brown and Tatum and build a roster to support them on their way to title contention.
Questions surfaced about whether LeBron James has entered a different stage of his legendary career a whole lot earlier than he expected in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and now he must answer them on Thursday.
Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday. The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.
Bottas was fast in 2018 and won the race in 2019.
Deshaun Watson probably isn't walking through that door for the Texans.
What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.
Matt Harmon continues his series in looking at the best offenses to stack in 2021 best ball leagues with a deep dive on the Los Angeles Rams following their big trade for Matthew Stafford.
Battered by scandals since the 2016 Rio Games, U.S. gymnastics has implemented many changes to the way Olympic hopefuls are nurtured and mentored. For Laurie Hernandez, the biggest transformation has come from within as she bids to secure a spot on the Tokyo Olympic team. The youngest woman on the entire 2016 U.S. Olympic team, the road to Rio was a dark and lonely one for the then 16-year-old who endured verbal abuse and body shaming on way to helping the United States to the team gold.
Lampley was essentially the voice of boxing for three decades when he was at HBO and he remains the sport’s preeminent play-by-play man.
One second-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs is set, and it has the potential to be one of the best series of the postseason.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to either see these two in the West finals, a matchup the basketball world has been salivating for over the last two years — or for them to be on the outside looking in, being bounced by a worthy opponent.
Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
An ugly story has a nice ending.
It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.